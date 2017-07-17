Almakura urges Nigerians to assist govt check flood

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa state has urged Nigerians to assist government at all levels to avoid the future occurrence of flood that recently ravaged many communities across the country.

The governor made the call yesterday while on inspection of some communities ravaged by floods in extension in Mararaba area of karu local government area of the state.

In a statement issued yesterday by his special Assistant on media and publicity Ahmed Tukur Al-makura said that communities can assist by clearing drainages and avoid dumping of refuse in water channels andc canals.

He explained that excess water would be managed if available channels and drainages are free of refuse that block the passage.

He expressed regret with the recent flood that claims lives in some states while commiserating with the families of those that loss their lives

He said that his administration is doing its best to ensure that channels and drainages are constructed to avoid any devastation while federal government to assist the state to address more challenges of ecological problem in the state capital and environs.

He then appeal to residence and citizens to avoid building on water ways and channels so as to keep the environment safe from ecological problems.