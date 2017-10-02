Ambassador charges Nigeria on tourism development

Share This





















From Abba-Eku Onyeka

French Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer has urged Nigeria to develop domestic tourism in the country.

Speaking to journalists recently during courtesy call on Director General (DG) Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunso Coker in his office in Abuja, he said that the country had tourism potentials which are yet to be developed.

The Ambassador said to encourage stake holders to invest in the industry as well as attract tourists into the country, he charged the country for security, good road, good hotels everywhere and good airports, among others. He said with all the facilities in order with tight security in place, Nigeria will be a notable tourist centre.

Speaking on the beauty of Durbar in Kano and other similar ones, Denys Gauer said reiterated that the country had all it takes to develop domestic tourism, which if done, according to him would contribute immensely to the country’s GDP and the economy in general.

Responding, , the DG said that he is committed toward development of domestic tourism in order to go into international one. He spoke seriously on the need to amend the 1992 tourism law in order to meet up with what is obtainable today.

Cooker further noted that infrastructural facilities such as good road, among others are very important for the development of both domestically and international tourism.