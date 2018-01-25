Ambode calls for free, effective alternative dispute resolution

Share This





















From Suleiman Idris, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday inaugurated the Governing Council of the Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC), urging members of the Council to work to enhance the capacity of the centre to provide free and effective alternative dispute resolution of matters.

Governor Ambode said his administration will continue to ensure the growth and expansion of the CMC in recognition of the important role the Centre plays in mediating on disputes reported in respect of all matters that fall within the ambit of its statutory duties as well as providing free dispute resolution options.

“In every city where monetary, human and other capitals flow in such large volume as can be found in our State, an alternative to the adversarial means of resolving disputes must be put in place for easier and faster resolution of matters. Lagos State’s answer to this trend is the Citizens Mediation Centre.

He said, “The Citizens Mediation Centre serves as an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre providing a non- adversarial forum for the mediation and settlement of disputes between parties who voluntarily agree to the mediation of the disputes by mediators.”

The Governor said the setting up of the Council was in line with the Citizens Mediation Centre Law of 2015 (CMC Law), whose functions, among other things would include monitoring performance of the Centre; assess user satisfaction of mediation services; review and formulate new policy guidelines for the Centre for the overall development and growth of the Centre, amongst other functions.

He said the composition of members of the council was based on their track record and area of expertise, just as he charged them to be diligent and demonstrate the integrity and impartiality which the task deserves.

The Governing Council is headed by Hon. Justice Olayinka Gbajabiamila rtd as Chairman and Mrs Oluwatoyin Ogunsanya; Mrs Omololu Adesina; Mrs. Amanda Asagba; Mr. Mohammed Iskil Lawal; Mr Tokunbo Jaiye- Agoro and Mrs Yinka Odukoya as members.