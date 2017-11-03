AMCON hands over Metro Plaza to NAHCON

Share This





















By Maryam Garba Hassan

Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON has formally handed over the Abuja metro plaza to the new owner, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON.

The formal handing over and signing of the documents took place yesterday in Abuja at the premises of the newly acquired property.

Representative of the managing director of AMCON and Head, subsidiaries and Advisory, Dr. Ben Daminabo, who congratulated NAHCON, expressed happiness that one of the assets the corporation was managing and put in a functional position is going to NAHCON.

He said due process was followed in the sale of the property starting from getting approval from the Presidency, CBN and Bureau of Public enterprise.

He said the property is an asset not a liability.

In his remarks, Chairman NAHCON, Barr. Abdullahi Muktar, said he is fulfilled that the Commission has a property that can stand independent of government adding that the process of purchasing a betting property to serve as a permanent headquarters of the Commission started during the administration of the past Chairman of the Commission and present FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello.

He said the commission had been in different locations starting from Lagos to the FCT.

He said the property with lots of sections can conveniently and comfortably accommodate NAHCON staff.

He said hence forth NAHCON will hold all its conferences on the property with a hall that has the capacity to accommodate 500 people.

To further strengthen the relationship between the Commission and its sister, the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Muktar who commended the support given to him by the NCPC boss, Bishop Tor Ujar, said the lecture theater and conference room of the newly acquired property is ready to accommodate NCPC at no cost when ever they need it.

He said plan is on the way to have a befitting Public Relations department.

He said the commission will move to the property after the nitty gritty is done and the present tenants vacate the premise.

He said the property was acquired through the encouragement and spirit of President Muhammadu Buhari to work with transparency and honesty.

In his good will message, NCPC Executive Secretary, Bishop Tor Ujah, commended NAHCON boss for his vision and his ability to work with focus in the face of the challenges he is facing.

He further commended the leadership of NAHCON for saving money to buy the building which he described as a great achievement and a sign of management capability.

According to him, Nigeria will go far if there are leaders with foresight, leadership management.

He urged Nigeria Muslim and Christians to work together and make Nigeria great.