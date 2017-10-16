America ‘ll continue to support Baseball promotion in Nigeria – David J. Young

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

America will continue to promote Baseball in Nigeria, United States Deputy Ambassador To Nigeria, Mr. David J. Young has said.

Mr. Young said this in a reception in Abuja at the weekend in honour of visiting American Baseball star, Jeremy Guthrie who came on the invitation of the embassy to mentor Baseball growth in Nigeria.

His words, “We will continue to bring more activities to support the game in Nigeria. Nigerians being great athletes will Ike to embrace the game to be part of world Baseball lovers.

“The United States has done a lot in promoting baseball in Nigeria. We work with channels to support Baseball academy in what they do here. To share in their excitement, because Baseball is one of the exciting game we have in the United States. Sometime we say is the one of the national pass time of the American”.

It could be recalled that U.S. Embassy hosted former Major League Baseball pitcher Jeremy Guthrie in Abuja within the week.

Guthrie participated in the Baseball Tomorrow Academy youth Baseball camp that was held at the National Stadium.

Speaking also, Guthrie said, the goal is to work with coaches through proper mentorship towards promoting the game which he said is not known much in Nigeria.

He stated the need to give the academy something that they can work on, inspire the kids by answering their questions, shaking their hands and showing them techniques, and inviting them to go on television and watch the things we are talking about, then, they can share it, and that’s how the game can grow in Nigeria.

It should be noted that during his professional baseball career, Guthrie played for the Cleveland Indians, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, and Washington Nationals. He won 91 games with a career earned run average of 4.42 and appeared in one World Series.

The Baseball Tomorrow camp began on October 10 and will conclude on October 14 with an exhibition game at 10 am and a noon closing ceremony.