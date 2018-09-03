AMML to float online shopping platform for traders

Share This





















Traders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will soon begin to enjoy online presence and patronage like their counterparts in advanced countries of the world.

It was gathered that the strategic move to introduce a new e-commerce platform was being floated by the FCT Administration, through Abuja Markets Management Limited(AMML), a subsidiary of Abuja Investments Company Limited, is envisioned to become the biggest e-commerce website in Abuja and to take over the online shopping sector in Nigeria, in the next couple of years.

Speaking with Journalists recently, the Managing Director, AMML Abubakar Faruk explained that the FCT Administration has all it takes to take over the online shopping market in the country.

This according to him, was because Abuja is the only place you have a structured market management system due to the existence of the Market Management Company.

He said that with this structured and organized system of market management in the FCT, it is possible to get in touch with any trader or shop in Abuja just by a click of the button.

“FCTA has been in the habit of taking first as far as market management is concerned –the first place to have a professional facility management company for its markets, the first to introduce an automated Access Control system in the market and now, the first online shopping presence for the traders” Faruk noted.

He explains that in providing this platform, AMML leverages its vantage position as a government wholly-owned company and as a body controlling the single largest group of traders in the country.

“By that, we mean that we are privileged to be a government company managing over 20 markets, shopping Complex/Neighbourhood centres in and around Abuja and the number keeps growing.

“This strengths of credibility and population both of which are vital in this type of business is what we count on to deliver an online shopping service that will be one of the most sought after in the country”, he opined.

Continuing, the Managing Director observed that the proposed online platform will not only enable Abuja traders reach larger spectrum of shoppers but also offer the shoppers the opportunity to chose and shop from vast array of products and prices within the Federal Capital City.

“It would also be a melting pot of opportunities among traders, manufacturers, government organizations involved in trade, consumer regulation, MSMEs and the economy in general. The traffic on the site will be terrific”, he added.

Faruk said the project is in line with AMML’s vision and mission of making shopping pleasurable and also in line with the wider goal of the FCT Administration of making the capital city attains a world-class status.

He adds” Besides the value it will deliver to the shoppers in and out of Abuja, the site will also generate revenue to the FCT Administration through Abuja Investments Company Limited.

“We have gone very far, from Wuse Market alone we have close to a 1, 000 enrollees already, we will be ready with it very soon, I assure you.”

On the take off of this project, Faruk said the scheme is still in the offing, but assured that it would surely takeoff before the year ends.