Anambra Central Controversy: APGA shuns court order, flags off campaign

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Thursday ignored the Federal High Court, Abuja which ordered the immediate swearing in of Dr. Obiorah Okonkwo of the PDP.

This is as it had flagged off its campaigns for the rerun election of Anambra Central Senatorial district, scheduled for 13th January 2018.

According to DAILY POST ONLINE report, the hugely attended rally was also tagged victory rally to celebrate the recent victory of the governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano in the just concluded governorship election.

Chief Victor Umeh, the candidate of the APGA for the rerun election who addressed party supporters assured that the rerun election would hold.

He said the judgment was a ridiculous one, especially coming from a High Court in a matter that had been settled by the Supreme Court.

“I want to assure you that the rerun election must hold. Do no mind what they are doing, just get prepared with your PVCs to vote for APGA.

“I got 86,000 votes in 2015 to win that election. Ngige got 20,000 votes and when they saw that I had won, they gave Ekwunife 93,000 votes and rigged her in.

“But today where is she? She is nowhere. Obi also came out to join the race, and I told him he was not qualified to run and he said he is the rock and would contest, but what happened? I have never lost any legal battle, and I assure you that Obiorah Okonkwo is too small to confront me. I have survived too many court orders to fear this one from Okonkwo.

“The Okonkwo that court is asking to be sworn in as PDP’s candidate for that election held his primary election in Ogidi, Ekwunife held a separate primary at Nri, while Sylvester Okonkwo had his at Ojoto, and each declared himself winner, and a court thinks it is credible primary.”

Umeh assured that he was confident that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would abide by the order of the Supreme Court to hold a rerun within 90 days. He said he was confident that Okonkwo cannot be sworn into the Senate under any law in the country.

In a surprise twist however, Chief Willie Obiano has declared himself the chairman of Victor Umeh campaign organisation.

The governor, while announcing so, stated that he would stop at nothing to ensure that Umeh was elected into the Senate as he remains a competent voice, who would ensure effective representation for not just the central senatorial zone but the entire Anambra State.

The governor also seized the opportunity of the rally to receive some new members into APGA.

Some of those received included the guber candidate of the Democratic People’s Congress, DPC, Yul Edichie, Hon Anyo Nebe; member representing Awka North and South in the house of representatives, among others.