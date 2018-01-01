ANAN to sanction corrupt members

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

President and Chairman of Council of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Ladan has disclosed that the council had set up an anti-corruption committee to sanction erring members.

The chairman disclosed this yesterday during the north-west presidential lunch of the council in Katsina.

He said “ the committee has been empowered to deal with any registered member of ANAN caught in financial malpractice”.

Ladan further disclosed that the anti-corruption committee has been equally empowered to sanction corrupt accountants that embezzled government and private funds.

He therefore admonished accountants to practice the professional ethics of their job that promote trust and honesty without Deeping their fingers into illegal funds.

In a remark, the Katsina state Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Sani Lawal BK thanked the president for attending the launch and offering words of encouragement to members.

He similarly thanked the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari for donating a parcel of land for the construction of ANAN permanent secretariat in Katsina state.