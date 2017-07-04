Another court restrains El-Rufai from sacking district, village heads

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola , kaduna

A High Court of Justice sitting in Zaria , Kaduna State has granted an order of interim injunction restraining Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the Attorney General of Kaduna State , Jaafaru Ibrahim Sani(Commissioner, Kaduna Ministry of Local Government Affairs), Kaduna State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Zazzau Emirate council, Kaduna State House of Assembly from sacking District and Village Heads.

Similarly, an order of interim injunction was also granted directing the parties to the suit to maintain the status quo ante prior to issuance of letters MLG/CA/45/427 and MLG/CA/45/462 dated 7th June, 2017 and 12th June 2017 respectively by the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

An order was also granted restraining the 5th Defendant/respondent from making any recommendation pursuant to the said letters/circulars herein mentioned and restraining the 1st-3rd defendants/respondents from acting on any such recommendations if any has been made pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

Alhaji Lawal Iro (Magajin Mallam Zazzau Hakimin Samaru) Alhaji Falalu Umaru (Maharin Zazzau Hakimin Dutsen Abba and Alhaji Isah Suleiman (Danmalikin Zazzau Hakimin Nassarawan Doya) who are plaintiffs in the suit No. KDH/Z/144/2017 suing for themselves and on behalf of the duly appointed District Heads whose positions are illegally threatened by the defendants had prayed for an order of Interim Injunction restraining the defendants/respondents either by themselves or via their agents, servants and privies or any one, committee, task force, ministry or howsoever described acting on the instructions or directives of the defendants from acting on the directives contained in the letters and or circulars or take any step whatsoever to fill the offices of District and Village Heads within their domains pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice.

According to the presiding judge, Honourable Justice B. F Zubairu , the restraining order which was signed by himself also signed by the Registrar Buhari Aliyu Esq dated the 28th day of June, 2017 was based on the 24 paragraphs affidavit in support of the motion paper by Mr. Yemi S. Adekunle with W. U Abdul Azeez Esq and S. Garba Esq counsel for the Applicants.

Recall that a High Court sitting in Kafanchan had earlier given a restraining order in a similar suit by another plaintiff.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned to today 5th, July 2017 for hearing of the Motion on Notice.