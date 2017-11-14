Anti-grazing law will destroy herders’ means of livelihood- Miyetti Allah

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Fulani socio- cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has described as a time bomb the anti grazing law which according to the them is an attempt to destroy herders means of livelihood.

The National President of the Association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo and the National Secretary Engineer Sale Alhassan disclosed this when they addressed newsmen in Kaduna yesterday.

The association added that the anti grazing law is not in the best interest of peaceful coexistence and the need to urgently address the issue cannot be over-emphasised.

Towards this end, the leadership of the Association called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris to provide security for the Fulani herdsmen particularly those in Benue and Taraba states who are currently facing all forms of threat.

“The grazing law agenda is destroying herders means of livelihood and we are appealing for immediate intervention to safe the Fulani pastoralist from the total destruction of their means of livelihood by current trends from some state governors enacting segregational anti grazing law which targets primarily at the economic livelihood of the herders”.

The president, however, debunked insinuations that there are plans by the herders to attack Benue communities, stressing that Fulanis are peaceful and law abiding citizens who will not do anything that will truncate peaceful coexistence.

According to the national leaders, “At the end of the north west meeting, after series of deliberations, we are completely opposed to the anti grazing law, and we are worried on the possible crisis that may emerge if such laws are allowed to take effect.

“it is a negative law because it attempts to expel Fulani herdsmen from their grazing areas for ages, besides, that of Benue anti grazing law, no herder were involved during the cause of its preparation to get their input. To us, ensuring security of citizens should be the priority of governance, but this anti grazing law is nothing but a time bomb if not addressed with wisdom.”