Anti-open grazing law: Police arrest 44 violators in Benue

From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Over 44 persons who violated the anti-open grazing law in Benue state have been arrested by the Police Command.

The State Police Commissioner, who disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen on the update of fight against herdsmen and criminality in the state, said the suspects have been arraigned in court just as their trial was ongoing.

He vowed that no herdsmen and anyone would be spared for violating the law as they must be made to face the law.

Owoseni said in Katsina-ala, some herdsmen led their cattle into a blocking moulding industry during which an altercation ensued and one person was injured while the herdsmen were arrested.

He further said 10 out of 14 persons who rustled herdsmen cattle in Guma Local government area were arrested in the process of sharing the meat,adding that as a way of averting reprisal attack in Omusu, Okpokwu local government area, eight (8) persons were apprehended and are undergoing interrogation.

“The Police is also involved in confidence building patrol in Chille, Mbalagh, Makurdi local government area while over 5000 person were recently displaced by herdsmen. As a preventive measure, we are engaging chairmen of the affected areas, relevant state government agencies and the herdsmen to find lasting solution to the crisis. We want to urge the residents to alert security operatives of any strange movement and activities”, Owoseni said.

The Police Commissioner intimated that 12 suspects have been arrested for armed robbery and cultism and weapons including, 1 locally fabricated pistol, 1English pistol, 1 AK47 rifle, 2 AK47 Magazines, 29 rounds of live ammunition, 2 live cartridges, 2 motorbikes and 1 motorcycle with gadget were recovered from them.

“In conjunction with our Nasarawa State counterpart, a notorious robber who operates in Taraba, Nasarawa and Benue States met his waterloo in Lafia and a pistol recovered from him.

He disclosed that the command has gotten information about some criminal elements who have holding clandestine meeting as well as contribution money to procure arms and ammunition to attack Benue and Taraba under the guise of herdsmen, boosting that the Police was adequately prepared to confront them.