APC asks President Buhari to dissolve NDDC board

Share This





















The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) following the expiration of its tenure in December.

The state Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, made the call in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

The party said the tenure of the board had expired in December after a four-year term.

The party said it frowned at surreptitious moves by some “powerful persons at the Presidency” to elongate the tenure of the board beyond the December 8, 2017 term.

“Any extension of the tenure of the board is unconstitutional and an attempt to give Cross River and Akwa-Ibom states undue advantage of serving for continuous period of six years as chairman and managing director, respectively, to the detriment of other member states.

“For the fact that it is the turn of Ondo State, as the fifth highest oil producing state in the country, to produce the next Managing Director of NDDC, President Muhammadu Buhari must compensate the people of Ondo State for their commitment to the Party (APC) and the victory of the President in the 2015 presidential election.

“It is on record that of all the nine oil producing states in Nigeria, it was only in Ondo State that President Muhammadu Buhari had an overwhelming victory in the 2015 Presidential election and we have not been so compensated.”

The party, therefore, called on the President to, as matter of urgency, dissolve the NDDC board and appoint loyal and committed members of the party as chairman from Delta State and managing director from Ondo State.(NAN)