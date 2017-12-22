APC behind splinter group, PDP alleges

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the ruling party All Progressives Congress, APC, of being the brain being the attempt to factionalize the party by some members with the intension of destabilizing it.

The party also warned, yesterday that any of its members who, for any selfish reason, resort to the ignoble part of attempting to create disaffection and disunity in the party will be made to face the consequences of his or her actions, in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, gave the warning following Wednesday’s decision of some aggrieved candidates and stakeholders of the party to form a splinter group which they tagged , “Fresh PDP”, with a secretariat in Asokoro, Abuja.

The PDP, Ologbondinyan pointed out, remains a highly responsible and law abiding party, with leveled playing ground for all to aspire for any position, adding however, that on no account should members submit themselves to the manipulations of the ruling party.

He categorically said it was strange, unacceptable and outside every known law and regulation, that a group of individuals will come together and claim to have formed “a splinter group of our great party and even attempt to use our colour, name and logo unauthorized.”

According to the NPS of the PDP, “It is no longer news that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), having failed to scuttle the convention, has been frazzled and unhappy as they have realized that the convention marks a new beginning in our sure and steady step to rescue our dear nation and her people from the misrule of the APC.

“Recall that after our convention the APC attempted to inject disagreement and rancor among our members, particularly in the South-West, but also failed.

“However, following certain concerns on the outcome of our convention, our conflict resolution mechanism began to address the issues that will engender continuous harmony in our fold.

“Consequently, the National Reconciliation Committee led by the Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Governor Seriake Dickson, met with critical stakeholders and leaders of our party in Abuja, Ibadan and Lagos, where very fruitful discussions were held on issues particularly related to election into the office of the National Chairman were better resolved or collectively agreed upon.

“Party members who contested for other positions from the National Secretary and below were duly informed that discussions on their concerns will hold in the second week of January, 2018 since the party would be proceeding for Yuletide and New Year festivities and would only resume on January 8, 2018.

“Majority of our party members who contested for the said positions accepted the decision of the National Reconciliation Committee to reconvene on January 8, 2018 in good faith and in the greater interest of our party.

“It is however, strange, unacceptable and outside every known law and regulation that a group of individuals will come together and claim to have formed a splinter group of our great party and even attempt to use our colour, name and logo unauthorized.

“It is therefore imperative to inform all our members that our party is one, indivisible and united PDP and that all organs of the party; the National Executive Committee (NEC), the Board of Trustees (BOT) as well as our state organs are all intact, thus foreclosing any basis for any form of factionalization whatsoever.

“We urge any of our members who might feel strongly about the outcome of the generally accepted National Convention to explore the opportunities provided by the Governor Dickson’s Reconciliation Committee in line with the constitution of our great party.

“Thereafter, any person who, for any selfish reason, resort to the ignoble part of attempting to create disaffection and disunity in our party will be made to face the consequences of his or her actions as provided for in the constitution of our great party and extant laws of the land.

“A word, they say, is enough for the wise. The PDP remains a highly responsible and law abiding party, with level playing ground for all to aspire for any position but on no account should we as members submit ourselves to the manipulations of the ruling party to be used as agents of destabilization.

“Finally, the leadership of the PDP states firmly that we will not allow ourselves to be distracted; because we have a task committed to us by Nigerians, which is to unseat the incompetent and corrupt APC, rescue the nation from their clutches and return our dear country to the path of prosperity and national unity.” he said

Reacting to PDP’s allegation, the National Secretary of APC, Maimala Buni, debunked and described it as “rubbish” noting that PDP stakeholders are the architect of their own problems.

He said that the allegation is not only unfounded but “in fact it is rubbish. How can we be part of it?

“It took them 3 months to organize convention that turned out to be a failure.They should bury themselves in shame, because they have not learned from their past mistake.

“We are not part of it. They are the architect of their own problems. Please count us out.”