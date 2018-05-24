APC can’t continue as opponent to itself – Oshiomhole

Share This





















• Vows to revitalize organs of the party if elected

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Musa Adamu

One of the contenders of June 2 national convention of the All Progressives Party (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that organs of the ruling party have not been functioning as expected, promising to change the trend if elected as the next national chairman.

Oshiomhole, said this when he visited the leadership of the Senate at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, in company of the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate) to the President, Senator Ita Enang and former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade AbdulWaheed Omar, among others, said he would make APC a true progressive party if elected into office and not a party that is an opponent to itself.

“We have a common opponent that is not difficult to identify. And we know who our opponent is. We cannot be opponents of ourselves.

“I believe that working and getting support from all of you that together we can re-brand our party, strengthen it, give it a more positive image, giving our owners a sense of ownership and

participation and together we will confront the forthcoming election and remind Nigerians that even if we haven’t fixed all the problems, there is no question that there is a genuine commitment to begin to address those problems and that we can’t fix it three years what was destroyed in 16 years and a journey of a million miles starts with one correct step.

“We have duty to reassure Nigerians that this party is capable of delivering and sustaining the change that we promised.”

The former governor specifically told the APC members in the Senate that they could not afford to be opponents to themselves so as to continue to win all elections in the country.

He also vowed that APC under his leadership “will not be a spectator or ‘Siddon look party’, but the people’s party that every member will be proud of.

According to him, he was in the Senate to inform party caucus of his intention to contest for the national chairmanship office and also seek their support to clinch the position.

Oshiomhole assured the senators that if elected as the chairman, he would make “APC a political party where every member will have sense of belonging with equal opportunity and mutual respect for each other”.

He said: “People celebrate democracy everywhere in the world because dictatorship is not participatory like democracy.”

The aspirant promised to do things in different ways that would benefit APC, its members, Nigerians and the country in general if given the opportunity to lead the party.

“I will work with leaders of the party at all levels to resolve any arising issue. With your support, we can rebrand our party, resolve any issue under closed doors and come out smiling.

“I think we’ve had a couple of problems but I’m convinced that by my background and one who has also grown to become a governor, but I never oppressed anyone. I think I have passed through all the stages and I am fairly informed about the challenges of governance and the challenges of a political party.

“I believe that given the opportunity to chair our party, that there are couple of things we must necessarily do differently.

“We cannot dream of a party in which there are no disagreements. If we have one like that, it means the party is not democratic. In a genuine democracy, nobody will seem to be able to get everything that he wants. But everybody can get everything that we are able to negotiate. And the driver of this process has to compromise.

“I just want to assure Your Excellencies that working with you, I believe, the All Progressives Congress can and will fulfill its mission and become a party that is different.

“Having been a governor for eight years, I have some understanding between the Legislature and the Executive whether at the federal or state level. And therefore equipped with this experience, I believe that the party will not be a spectator or a siddon-look party while various arms of government are at each other’s throat”.