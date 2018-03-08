APC, Dogara felicitate with Osinbajo at 61

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulates Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, SAN, on the special occasion of his 61st birthday.

In a statement issued yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, said Osinbajo as Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State remains one of the celebrated legacies bequeathed to the state and have been replicated in many states in the country.

The Party recalls the strategic and important role Osinbajo played after the formation of the APC in 2013 when he was tasked alongside other notable Party members to design and produce Party’s manifesto, culminating in the presentation of the Party’s roadmap to a new Nigeria.

“The highly-cerebral Osinbajo has endeared himself to the generality of Nigerians as a team player in the current administration and a very dependable ally of the President. Osinbajo has been a key support base in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration’s ongoing efforts to deliver on election promises made to Nigerians.

“We wish him the very best in the years ahead in service to the Party and Nation.”

Equally, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has felicitated with the Vice President describing him as a man who epitomizes humility, intelligence and patriotism.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed to mark Professor Osinbajo’s 61st Birthday Anniversary, Dogara extolled the virtues of the Vice President and saluted his unalloyed loyalty, dedication and commitment to the Nigerian project.

“You have demonstrated abiding faith in the unity and growth of this great nation, and exhibited unwavering loyalty. You have not left any one in doubt about your impeccable leadership qualities and capacity to diligently handle matters of national interest, development and progress,” Dogara said.

“As a legal luminary of great repute and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, you have brought your vast knowledge, character, pedigree and experience to bear in the discharge of the functions of your office as the Vice President and driver of the nation’s economy, the results of which are very visible, impacting and reassuring”.

“On behalf of the leadership and the entire members of the House of Representatives, I heartily wish you a happy 61st birthday celebration while praying God Almighty to continue to keep you in good health and bless you with many more years in service of the nation.”