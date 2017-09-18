APC endorses Buhari for 2019

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai for the 2019 election.

The endorsement was a fall out of a stakeholders meeting with party excos from the 255 electoral wards on over the weekend at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Kaduna.

The meeting had in attendance, the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai , Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, the senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, honorable members of the House of Representatives and the Kaduna State House of Assembly, and political appointees at both federal and state levels.

The state Acting Chairman, Alhaji Shuaibu Idris, who presided over the meeting, announced the endorsement of President Buhari and Governor El Rufai for the 2019 polls, while thanking members of the national and state assemblies, party executives at the state, zonal, local government and ward levels, former and serving lawmakers and appointees for standing by the party in overcoming threats to its unity and progress.

The acting chairman said party supremacy was non-negotiable, affirming that the party will discipline and sanction members that are working against the APC’s progress and unity.

The acting chairman disclosed that the party will continue to operate an open-door policy and warmly embrace all members who accept its discipline and uphold its manifesto.

This was contained in a communiqué issued after the APC stakeholders meeting in Kaduna signed by its Chairman Samaila Sulaiman, member Representing Kaduna North Central at the National Assembly.

Governor El-Rufai took time to interact with party members and answer questions put to him on government policies and actions. The Governor thanked party leaders and members for their efforts. He assured the meeting that the APC government of Kaduna State will not compromise on its commitment and dedication to improving education, health and security.

He said that the government will continue to implement a programmes to grow the state economy, attract investments and create jobs. The Governor appealed for continued unity in the party and urged members to forgive one another and forge ahead.

Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi also charged members to close ranks and work hard for the unity of the party.

He recommended that the party must work out a framework to encourage a sense of belonging, and a road map that will guide the party to consolidate its 2015 victory. He pledged his uncompromising commitment to strengthening the party and promoting reconciliation.

Participants in the state-wide stakeholders meeting unanimously passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai for their outstanding performance, commitment and dedication to the development of Nigeria and Kaduna state respectively.