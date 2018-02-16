APC faction queries El-Rufai, suspends aide, Uba Sani, others

Share This





















It’s all sham, laughable says Kaduna gov.

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna and Ali Alkali, Abuja

There seems to be no end to the crises rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, as the Shu’aibu Danladi Wada led faction of the party has suspended two El-Rufai’s aides and gave out query letter to the Governor to reply within 48 hours, failure of which will amount to disciplinary action against him.

The party stated this in a press statement issued at the State Secretariat, located at No.11B, Sambo Road, Kaduna and made available to the media yesterday.

The query letter dated February 15, 2018, signed by the Acting State Chairman, Shuaibu Danladi Wada, and addressed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai with caption: ‘Query and warning Letter on Your Activities and Actions Capable of Eroding the Confidence of Members and Followership of the APC’, reminded the Governor of the importance of discipline and respect for the principles of democratic norms for internal democracy, transparency and level ground as the platform/hallmark of all elections as enshrined in the APC Constitution.

The faction tagged, ‘APC Aspirant Forum’ urged the governor to respond to the query within 48 hours.

The Kaduna APC is currently divided into three factions, after the senator representing Kaduna North, Suleiman Hunkuyi, announced at a function last week that he was no more, ”in the same camp with the governor.”

There is the ‘APC Akida’, chaired by Tom Mataimaki Mai-Yashi to which Senator Shehu Sani belongs, the ‘APC Restoration’ headed by Tijjani Ramalan and now the APC Aspirant Forum, headed by Mr. Hunkuyi.

The query letter reminded Governor El-rufai of previous written warning served on him, lamenting that it is aware of his recent roles and activities of leadership to the Ward and Local Government Congresses and the Primary elections of the APC leadership to the Local Government Elections, which are not anything transparent or democratic.

“The Party notes with pain, activities of your Government in Kaduna State on the above mentioned issues (Congresses and Primary Elections of the Local Government Council polls) which are capable of destroying the Party base and creating disharmony, particularly as we stretch towards the 2019 general elections.

“Yourself and your led State Government machinery have for the past few months taken decisions and policy of Government to the limits of leaving the Party leadership at all levels in disbelief, despair and pain.

Some El-Rufa’i’s sins, according to the party, include demolitions of markets, houses and revocation orders he gave “recklessly without recourse to consultation with the Party.”

Other sins of the governor include dashing out party tickets to his cronies and friends for the upcoming Local Government Council Election primaries to who he desires on the ground of what he calls ‘Consensus’.

Lambasting the governor, the letter continues: “The Party is also aware of your pivotal role to assigning your Political Adviser to try to take roles that are specifically for the APC State Working Committee.

“You have also arrogated to yourself the powers of guaranteeing some members of the State House of Assembly and National Assembly their 2019 tickets to contest their seats on the platform of the APC at various meetings without recourse to the relevant provisions of the APC Constitution.

“Having earlier been served with the first warning letter and for which a seven-man disciplinary and fact finding committee was subsequently appointed on 29th December, 2017, as approved by the majority members of the State Working Committee to carry out investigation; and you failed to appear before the committee, you are by this letter required to address and explain why disciplinary actions recommended in the report received on the 3th day of February, 2018 should not be ratified against you by the State Working Committee, as provided for under Article 21(B) (iii) of the APC Constitution.

“Your reply should reach this Secretariat on or before forty eight (48) hours from receiving this letter, considering the State Working Committee is bound to act on the report of the disciplinary and fact finding committee within 14 days, elapsing on 17thFebruary, 2018.”

Some of the members suspended by the Party include: Suleiman Audu Kwari, Commissioner of Finance, Kaduna State; AlhajiYahaya Baba Pate, Assistant

State Secretary, APC Kaduna State and Mallam Uba Sani, Political Adviser to Governor El-Rufai.

The governor in his response described the query as “sham and laughable”.

Governor El-rufai said he will not be swayed by ”drowning antics”, adding that no one will heed the ”attention-seeking gambits of desperate politicians who have steadily been demystified.”

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, Mr. El-Rufai called the action ‘rascally’ and described the Senator representing Kaduna North, Suleiman Hunkuyi as the man behind it.

“The government had been made aware of the boastful and pompous claims of Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, that he will change the leadership of Kaduna State in 2019 by installing himself as Governor. The desperate Senator is seeking a lifeline, in the vain belief that ratcheting up rascally actions will bring him attention and relief from the mooted national reconciliation efforts.

”Senator Hunkuyi has further illegally created a faction, headquartered in his house, as a bargaining chip. This Senator has failed to understand that you cannot create party executives at your whim. It is the party’s prerogative to consider appropriate responses to this breach of discipline. But as a government, we view these actions as the needless drama of political traders.

“Hunkuyi has on three previous elections failed to get himself elected as governor. Yet he flaunts false claims that it was him that got Malam Nasir El-Rufai elected in 2015.”

The governor viewed his election into office as governor as a divine mandate, calling on Mr. Hunkuyi to shelve his ambition, ”to become governor at all cost.”

“In 2015, it was God Almighty and the good people of Kaduna State that made Malam El-Rufai Governor and Hunkuyi a Senator. It appears that Hunkuyi has forgotten how his previous attempts to be Governor in 2003, 2007 and 2011 failed miserably. With the Almighty’s gracious help, his association with the El-Rufai brand helped get him elected as senator in 2015.

“It is clear that he can’t be cured of his obsession to be governor of Kaduna State at all cost, whether through betrayal of trust, treachery, or deceit. But should know by now that Kaduna State is not for sale. Ordinary people, including in Hunkuyi’s Kudan local government area, now know that governance can work for them. The era of political traders is over.”

Meanwhile, the acting state publicity secretary of the party, Tanko Wusono, in a statement, said ”the APC in Kaduna state did not recognize the Suleiman Hunkuyi faction.”

Mr Wusono said the party will not hesitate to punish those behind the formation of the faction(s).

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kaduna State chapter has been drawn to the purported opening of a factional office by the Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi led group of disgruntled elements within the party.

“Accordingly, the party has conducted an interim review of this ‘dastardly’ act hence the use of this medium to warn members of the general public to be wary of the activities of these imposters whose activities and plans are to destroy the goodwill of the party in the state so as to jeopardise the existing peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“We wish to assure our esteemed party members, supporters and admirers that there is no cause for alarm as necessary disciplinary actions will be taken against the culprits in due course just as security agencies across the state have been notified of this treacherous development,” the statement said.

The statement however did not comment on what the party was doing to mend the cracks within its folds.