APC fixing PDP horrendous damage -Segun Oni

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Erstwhile Governor of Ekiti State and Deputy National chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC Segun Oni has expressed shock at the manner some cabinet members of the Buhari government are dividing the party by their loyalty to former vice president Abubakar Atiku.

Oni stated this yesterday at an interview with newsmen at the Makurdi airport during his visit to Benue State to commiserate with the people on the recent flooding which caused huge devastation.

He maintained that the issue is an internal affair of the party which would be resolved at the appropriate time.

The former Governor who represented the national chairman John Oyegun also, took a swipe at the opposition Peoples’Democratic Party, PDP, noting that the party caused horrendous damage to the Nigeria economy which will take some time to fix.

“They were like thieves who came to town and stole and as they did so, they threw some money along the road. Though I was part of them, I did not partake in their looting.

“Nigerians are failing to understand where we are coming from. The previous government left backlog of salaries and when Buhari came on board, he gave bailout to States to clear them. What we are facing is a carry over of the past government and in the President’s mind, he will ensure that all the salary arrears are cleared. This is what is called progressive governance”,Oni said.