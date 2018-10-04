APC Lagos Primaries: Finally Ambode gives up, congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Share This





















From Ayodele Samuel, Lagos

The governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has accepted his loss of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Ambode, who conceded defeat on Wednesday afternoon, promised to work for a smooth transition. The governor lost the 2019 ticket of the ruling party in the state to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former commissioner on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu polled 970,851 votes while Ambode scored 72,901 votes.

The election winner was declared by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Clement Ebri.

Sanwo-Olu was backed by influential party leaders in the state, including Bola Tinubu, a former governor of the state and national leader of the APC.

Speaking after his loss, Ambode congratulated Sanwo-Olu for winning the exercise and also thanked party members and the party.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO), in a statement signed by the Director General, Tayo Ayinde, Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to all who voted for him.

“We hereby unreservedly express our gratitude to our faithful members for the loyalty, commitments, and determination to our great party by participating in the direct gubernatorial primary election in Lagos State on the 2nd of October 2018.

“In the same vein, we also like to appreciate the overwhelming moral supports received from non-members of our great party during the exercise.

“Our sincere appreciation also goes to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and all the leaders of our great party for holding true tenet of democracy.”