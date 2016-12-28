APC mourns Senator Okpozo

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has condoled with the family of Second Republic Senator and APC chieftain in the South-South from Delta State, late Sen. (Chief) Spanner Francis Okpozo.

In a condolence message by the APC National Chairman, he also commiserated with the Ozoro community in Isoko North council area of Delta state, where Sen. Okpozo, hailed from; entire people and government of Delta State over the death of the octogenarian politician who died at the age of 81 on Monday.

Odigie-Oyegun described the late Senator and former Deputy Speaker of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly as a leading voice of the APC from the region and Delta State.

The APC National Chairman said: “Until his death, the late Sen. (Chief) Spanner Francis Okpozo was an elder statesman, nationalist and progressive critic whose commentaries positively influenced and shaped discourse and developments at the national level as well as in the South South region and in his home state of Delta.

“The late Sen. Okpozo has left us at a critical time when he was needed to contribute to nation building, the Change Agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the growth of the Party in the South South region and Delta state. We however take solace knowing that the late Senator lived a fulfilled and impactful life during his time on earth. I pray the Almighty God grants the immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss. May his soul rest in peace.”