APC mourns Tinubu’s son, Jide

By Umar Muhammad Puma

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has received the sad news of the death of Jide Tinubu, the son of the former governor of Lagos State and the Party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with great shock and grief.

The party in a statement issued yesterday and signed by the National publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi said it is never easy losing a child or any loved one. Indeed, it is hardest when they are taken from us too soon. Many who met the late Jide Tinubu, who was a lawyer, fondly described him as cerebral, industrious and full of life.

“In this moment of grief, the Party offers its sincere condolence and deepest sympathy to His Excellency and other immediate family members over the painful loss. May the outpouring of sympathy and the comfort in knowing that the late Jide’s death is felt by many, help the family through this difficult time.

“We pray Almighty Allah (SWT) grant the late Jide eternal rest”.