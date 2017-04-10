APC NEC members write Buhari, demand urgent meeting

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Members of the National Executive Council (NEC) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to order the leadership of the party to call for NEC meeting.

The group, in a latter made available to journalists yesterday and signed by a National Ex-officio, South-West coordinator, Omolayo Akintola, said if nothing is done by the President the situation might lead to “preventable, avoidable and unnecessary intra-party cracks that the present situation might generate.”

APC NEC members forum is a body of national officers of the party who are not members of the National Working Committee.

The forum complained that they have written several letters to the National Chairman, Chief Oyegun, “without any positive reactions; hence this ‘Save our party request to President Buhari.”

The letter reads in part: “We strongly feel that an urgent call on the appropriate quarters of the party be made to ensure that NEC meeting of our party, as provided by Article 25 of our party constitution, is obeyed to quarantine resolution of matters affecting party amicably.

“We are equally greatly displeased with the ways of handling party matters solely by the National Working Committee only without any recourse to the NEC from which NWC derived its powers.

“Also to be noted for appropriate advice is the exclusion of sizeable number of federating states from scheme of things within the party, because many states are not presently represented by party officers on the current National Working Committee; hence, the need to be having regular NEC meetings pending the much awaited amendment to the present party constitution.

“We, therefore, deemed it necessary putting this letter across for your timely actions to save our great party from preventable, avoidable and unnecessary intra-party/in-house cracks that the present situation might generate.

“We strongly believe in your Excellency’s ability and sagacity to normalize things within a good time frame.”