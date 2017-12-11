APC, PDP in war of words over convention outcome

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim and Umar Muhammad Puma Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Sunday carpeted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over its Saturday’s national convention, pointing out that the abnormalities that trailed it (the convention) have further exposed the opposition party as not ready and willing to change.

The governing APC added that the PDP, has, indeed, displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a Party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA.

The APC said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi in Abuja.

The ruling party pointed out that it is tragic that the PDP, which used to pride itself as “the biggest political Party in Africa” has now been reduced to a regional party.

It stressed further that by frustrating the South West Chairmanship candidates, “it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to punish the South West for not voting for the Party in 2015.”

The governing therefore urged members of the PDP that can pass the integrity test to join the APC “so that we can together bring about the much-needed Change the country deserves”.

The statement by Abdullahi reads, “In reacting to revelations of how money-for-votes and systematic rigging was brazenly perpetuated during the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) is mindful of the popular axiom: “A leopard cannot change its spot”.

“The abnormalities that trailed the PDP National Convention have further exposed the PDP as a Party not ready and willing to change.

Indeed, the PDP has once again displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a Party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA.

“Again, it is tragic that the PDP which used to pride itself as “the biggest political Party in Africa” has now been reduced to a regional party. By frustrating South West Chairmanship candidates, it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to punish the South West for not voting for the Party in 2015.

“We urge members of the PDP that can pass the integrity test to join the APC so that we can together bring about the much-needed Change the country deserves,” it said.

Reacting to the APC criticism, the newly elected National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, “It is indeed laughable that the APC which has roundly failed in not only managing the affairs of the country but also its own internal issues would recourse to panic mode just because the PDP has succeeded in uniting its fronts by conducting of a very credible elective National Convention.

In a statement he signed yesterday, Ologbondiyan said the attack by APC was just a fallout of its failed attempt to disrupt the PDP convention.

“We were very much aware of the plots by the APC to scuttle the convention and failing it has resorted to a failed attempt to discredit an elective convention that has been adjudged as creditable, novel and laudable by political stakeholders and lovers of democracy across the nation.

“This unwarranted attack is only symptomatic of a party that has lost control and only clutching on straws for survival having been out rightly rejected by Nigerians.

“Is it not disgusting, reprehensible and embarrassing that the APC that has repeatedly failed to hold meetings, congresses and convention in the last three years and has flagrantly continued to violate its own constitution is questioning our party’s rights to perform her legitimate and constitutional obligation?

“Perhaps APC leaders have never read Article 25 (A)(i) of their party’s Constitution which stipulates that “the National Convention of the party (APC) shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) and approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least 14 days notice given to members eligible to attend.

“Which impunity could be higher than APC violating its constitution?

It is strange that APC could be moralizing on the principles of social justice whereas its actions against Nigerians are a complete departure from the norms.”

Former acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Uche Secondus had emerged as the new national chairman of the opposition party during its national convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Saturday, after polling 2,000 votes to defeat his co-contestants, Prof Tunde Adeniran, former Minister of Education and High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of DAAR Communication (owner of Ray Power Radio and African Independent Television, AIT).

However, one of the contestants for the National Chairmanship position, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, stormed out of the Eagle Square venue of the convention in protest at about 10 pm on Saturday, claiming undue influence and alleged stuffing of ballot boxes.

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi equally alleged irregularities and malpractices, but he did not leave the convention venue like Adeniran.