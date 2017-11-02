APC proud of its achievements – Buhari

Share This





















By Johnson John

The All Progressive Congress through the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari says the party is proud of its achievement since inception of office in the last two years.

This statement by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari was on the APC National Executive Committee which was held in Abuja.

He said “we are proud of our achievements in the last two years like; defeat of Boko Haram, Niger Delta, regular fuel, improved power, TSA, agriculture and fertilizers among others and a non tolerance to corruption.

“We all know there is change. Nigeria’s prestige has gone up now in creditworthy, a clear testimony of which was the over subscription of the Euro Bond four times. Nevertheless, we are not resting on our achievements as I am aware o f the challenges before us.”

In his remark, he thanked the party’s faithful for their prayers and good wishes, while he was away on medical vacation and their help in smooth running of the government when he was away.

“Despite all odds, the leadership was able to sustain success recorded since 2015 as it is more easy managing failure than success.”

In his commendation speech to John Oyegun, the APC National Chairman, Sen. Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate and Honorable Speaker Yakubu Dogara in their cooperation and harmonious understanding in moving the country forward.

He also thanked the State Governors, who he said faced stiff challenges, especially in their determination to maintaining unity and tolerance among the people.

“Let me thank you all again for the commitment and dedicated service to our party and to remind you that much more will be required of you in the coming months.”

“I hope we can continue to depend on you. If we keep united and rise above petty or personal quarrels, we will surely achieve the desired change in the country.”