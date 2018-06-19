APC south-west, monarch commend Buhari for honouring Abiola

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Vice-Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abuja, Chief (Dr) Wasiu Tunwase who is also Otunba of Yoruba Community in the FCT, the Oba (Chief) of Yoruba Community in Tudun Fulani, Deidei, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Oba Mutatau Olalaken Lasisi as well as Onu (Chief) of Igala Community Zuba in Gwagwalada Area Council, Chief Ibrahim Aliyu, have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for conferring the highest honour on Chief late MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

They gave the commendation in a separate interview with our correspondent on the occasion on Salah Celebration at their respective residences on Sunday.

They said a posthumous award of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) bestowed on Chief MKO Abiola was a step in the right direction.

They also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring the June 12 as the country’s Democracy Day instead of May 29.

Tunwase in particular described Chief MKO Abiola as a fighter, an hero as well as a father of democracy in Nigeria, thanking the president for the honouring done to Late Abiola.

Oba Lasisi and Chief Aliyu, said President Muhammadu Buhari had created good history to the families of Abiola and the entire Yoruba race in the country, as chief Aliyu described Buhari as a focused man.

On their Sallah messages to the Muslims, the Otunba, Oba Dasisi as well Chief Aliyu, called on both Muslims and Christians to continue to live in peace with one another in the interest of togetherness.

Equally, they appealed to their people to maintain cordial relationship with other tribes at their respective communities.

Commenting on the 2019 general elections, chief Aliyu advised the Igala people in Zuba and the FCT at large to come out in mass in 2019 elections to vote the candidates of their choice.

Otunba of Yoruba Community in the FCT, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the radical step being taken to wage war against Boko Haram insurgents in the country, and urged the Yorubas to continue to shun violence in anywhere they live.