APC tightens grip on Kano, ahead 2019

Sweeps all 44 LGs in councils poll

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates as winners of the Saturday’s Local Government polls in all the 44 councils in the state.

Twenty-five political parties participated in the election.

Announcing the result before journalists at his office, yesterday, the chairman of the electoral commission in the state, Professor Ibrahim Garba Sheka, said the APC had swept all the 484 councillorship seats in all the wards of the state, with wide margin.

“I hereby announced that APC, has won all the chairmanship seats in the 44 Local government areas, and all their 484 councillorship seats.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate the winners. Those who lost should take heart and accept defeat,” he said.

Sheka also said that 25 political parties participated in the election, but the ruling APC won all the seats with a landslide.

He disclosed that KANSIEC had received the sum N600 million for the election exercise, adding that the money was used to take care of internal expenses.

He also revealed that over N1billion was expended for the whole exercise, ranging from logistics and importation of sensitive election materials in 4 cargos.

He said the election was 100% conducted, noting that the success was recorded because the electoral commission did not receive any external influence that could influence compromise.

Sheka also commended the state government for the support towards the success of the election, expressing appreciation to security agencies for ensuring the election was hitch-free.

He, however, acknowledged the late arrival of the election materials, which caused delays in the commencement of voting; attributing the delay to late arrival of the consignment from China.

“We have order for the sensitive election materials from China, which would come in 4 cargos. We received three cargos since last three weeks. Unfortunately, the last cargo, which contained more materials, arrived here at 12:45 am.

“We must commit errors; but I urge the public to correct us where we go wrong. This is our first time of conducting election. But despite the fact that it is our first attempt, I am satisfied with the way it was conducted,” he said.

The security agencies that supervised the election include Police, Customs, Immigration, NDLEA, Vigilante groups, NSCDC and other secret security personnel.

“I am proud that the election which was participated by 25 political parties was conducted peacefully without any violence, disruption by any person and no report of arrest,’’ he said.