APC wants Executive, Legislature to sheathe swords

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday, after about five hours closed door meeting with the Senate APC caucus, called on the upper lawmaking chamber to cease fire in its conflict with the executive to enable the party leadership interface and resolve issues in contention.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC), led by the chairman, Odigie Oyegun, which visited the Senate APC caucus as part of its troubleshooting consultations, said there is need for mutual respect between the various arms of government.

“One appeal I have to make that it is necessary is for all levels of government to maintain some level of respect and civility, one to the other and my appeal is as we start now the process of reconstructing relationships and consultations, there should be what I will call a ceasefire in terms of the kind of abuse that is used all round on one institution of government or the other even principal parties of these institutions”, Oyegun told Senate.

He however commended the National Assembly for their efforts at ensuring quick passage of the 2017 budget. According to him “We have assurance that the budget is going on and is going on very well. I might as well say it and I should have said it when we are inside.

“The report I get, or the briefing I get from the Minister of Budget is that the National Assembly has been very, very cooperative in the interactions between both his ministry and also between the different ministries and the National Assembly.

“I want to pay tribute to the National Assembly for the degree of cooperation that they have been extending to the executive inspite of seeming differences under the surface.

“Secondly, I want to say that we have now completed our consultations with the National Assembly and we are going to move forward from now.

“Once that is done, I can assure you and assure the nation that in the next couple of weeks, we will have a new level of cohesion, cooperation and mutual respect between the different arms of government and the party; the executive, the National Assembly and the party”, Oyegun said.

Speaking also after the closed door meeting, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said that for peace to rain, there must be mutual respect between the different arms of government for each other.

“Whether there are issues or not, regular consultations between the legislative arm of government and the party is important.

“It is unfortunate, but the most important thing is that a lot of stakeholders must respect these institution. This institution is there now and is going to be there after and we should not allow our selfish interest to enable us to try and ridicule the institution. The institution is what we have and we must ensure that we respect that.

He said the close issues before the lawmakers now is budget, adding “As I said yesterday, some of these issues that we have, I don’t believe that they are more fundamental issues important to our people; the important issues are issues of budget. Despite all the noise you heard last week, we still passed an amendment to the INEC law that had been there for over six or seven years.

While disclosing that the Senate will receive the report on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) next week, Saraki said “By this time next week, our Committee on Petroleum will lay the PIB which has never been done. We are focused on the major issues and we are not going to be distracted on that. And we are still going to do our work.

“But for us in the Senate, we are focused. We will continue to do the work. Today we are talking about meningitis, looking at how we are going to find funding for that. So, none of these issues is distracting us from that. And I think we have shown that over the last few weeks”, he said.

When asked if the issues convening the suspended Senate leader was raised at the closed door meeting, Saraki said

“Your question again is distracting from the issues. You have 108 senators here. And you have the National Chairman. Let us focus on national issues.”