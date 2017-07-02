APC wins Jigawa LG polls, as Makarfi faction boycotts

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has won all the 27 chairmanship and 287councillorship seats in the state local government elections conducted at the weekend by the state Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC).

The election which was held in the entire 27 local government areas and the 287 wards in the state witnessed low turn-out.

Announcing the results at the commission’s headquarters in Dutse the state capital yesterday, the Chairman of JISIEC, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Ahmad, said the APC won all the 27 chairmanship seats and all the 287 councillorship slots in the state.

He said: “From the results declared from the polling units to ward levels and to the local government headquarters across the state, APC won the entire chairmanship and councillorship positions of the entire local government areas in the state.”

He explained that, the number of twelve political parties including APC, APGA, Kowa Party, PDP, MPPP, AD, PDC,UDP,NCP among others participated in the elections.

According to him, the participated political parties, exhibited maximum maturity and conducted the affairs of their parties in orderly manner during and after the elections.

Alhaji Ahmad maintained that, the election was conducted peacefully with no snatching of ballot boxes, killings, gunshot and destruction of other electoral materials in polling units across the local government areas.

Meanwhile, the People Democratic Party (PDP) Makarfi’s faction a day before the election announced its stand for boycotting the election.

The Jigawa state PDP chairman Alhaji Salisu Mahmud revealed this while speaking at the presentation of flags to party candidates held on friday evening.

“eventhough they presented flags to their candidates for the sits of 27 local government chairman in the state, but they will not participate in the election due to the court order that stop JISIEC from conducting the election.” he said.

In the same vane, the Ali Madu Sharif’s PDP faction in the state are fully participating in the election as JISIEC recognized the candidates presented by the faction.

It is also observe that, the PDP led-Sharif’s faction has field candidates in virtually all the position contested for the today election.

While responding on the court order, the lawyer to the JISEIC Barrister Baffa Alhassan said, the interim court order has already lapses on 29/june/2017, and hence the constitution has gives provision for JISIEC to go ahead for conducting the election.

Barrister Alhassan insisted that, the election conducted by JISIEC is not in any way violated the court order.‎

