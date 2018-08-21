Arafat Day: Nigerian pilgrims pray for successful 2019 elections

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma Abuja

Nigerian pilgrims have conducted a special prayer session for the successful conduct of the 2019 general election at Mount Arafat.

The prayer was organised by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON to pray for the forthcoming general election and meaningful development, progress, socioeconomic and political wellbeing of the Nigerian as a nation.

Chairman of NAHCON, Abdullah Mukhtar expressed appreciation to the various Saudi Ministries, parastatals, agencies, the security outfits and the Nigerian officials who have been up and doing to ensure a hitch free Hajj exercise.

The chairman thanked the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Muhammad Isa Dodo, and the Nigerian Consul General, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Yunusa for their humility in forgoing all comforts to stay where ordinary Nigerian Pilgrim stays on the plains of Arafat.

In his speech, Ambassador, Justice Muhammad Dodo reiterated the call by the Chairman to Pilgrims to pray for a peaceful and successful twenty nineteen general elections, development and progress of Nigeria in all its spheres of life.

The prayer was offered in English and in the three major and some minor Nigerian languages.