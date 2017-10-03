Architects task govt on proper devt plans

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

As the world marks 2017 Architectural Day, Nigeria Institute of Architect, Kaduna state chapter has called on government to ensure that development agencies monitor citizens to follow the laid down planning and implement same in order to avoid some natural disasters.

The Chairman of the Institute, Architect Jafaru Saidu said most of the disasters such as flooding bedeviling Kaduna state can be avoided if people follow the laid down master plan. According to him, people building on waterways are genesis of flooding because there is nowhere of stopping water passing because it will rise and find a way which always resulted in floods.

He called on agencies like, Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency, (KASUPDA) to ensure that people did not just erect structures anyhow, rather in accordance with what is in the master plan.

“We are as Architects only add value to the existing environment protection, but we are not the agency that controls building. If anybody comes to us, we advice as professionals and in case such person insisted going his own way, there is little or nothing we can do.

“However, KASUPDA can come in by either stopping or pulling down the structure building it has the constitutional backing. We are also concern about flooding ravaging states like Benue and Kaduna states and we want that to stop,” he said.

In his remark, Secretary of NIA, Kaduna chapter, Arch. Stephen Filiya said the World Architectural Day is celebrated on the first Monday in the month of October annually; and this year’s theme is: “Climate Change Action”.

Arch. Filiya added that the problem of natural disasters like hurricane, typhoon, and mudslide and so on should be a wakeup call to Nigerians to ensure that proper structures are erected at a proper place.

Chairman of the Planning Committee of this year’s architectural day celebration, Arch. Matthew Rwuaan, said this year the Institute is sensitizing Kaduna citizens on climate change that is causing lots of problems.

He expressed dismay that USA, a country that has the largest record of gas emission into the atmosphere is pulling out of Paris agreement on climate change.

The Institute Public Relations Officer, Arc. Femi Ejisun said the NIA under the new chairman is working with planning and developmental agencies to put an end to building collapse or being washed away by water.

The sensitization according to him, will be taken to the grassroots for the people to realize where to put up structures for their safety and that of neigbours.