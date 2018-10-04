Architects: Why buildings collapse

Share This





















From Oluseyi Dasilva Ilorin

The Nigerian Institute of Architects has said that refusal by private organization and government to engage the services of architects in their construction works is the major reason most houses collapse during or after building.

The spate of this unfortunate development are no doubt avoidable if the expected minimum of two architects and complementary professionals in each local government, ministries and agencies required to design and supervise all structural works in government are engaged appropriately.

This hint was dropped by the Chairman Nigeria Institute of Architects Arc A.O Adeyemo while addressing journalists and members the institute at a press conference to flag off the 2018 World Architecture Day and the 4th Architecture Week of the state chapter.

Adeyemo lamented that there is only one registered architect in the services of Kwara state government which he described as disturbing to the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA).

While responding to questions from journalists, Adeyemo said governments’ refusal to employ or involve architects in the design of houses was part of the problem leading to the spate of building collapses especially public buildings.

He condemned the system decadence in the country where professionals are neither used nor patronized to handle projects that require professional torch but rater prefer quacks only to be latter visited by attendant tragedies including collapsed buildings and other hazard that some time claim lives.

Earlier in his welcome address the NIA Chairman said that failure to engage the services of Architects is like refusing to create a better world because Architects create a better world.

His words; “not employing Architects in a society leads to various forms of building and environmental failure, building collapse being the most common in this part of the world.”

“Some buildings may not collapse but fail structurally and require remedial world’s that are a huge economic drains.”

“Other types of design failures related to ventilation, lighting and services.

The risk of such failures diminishes greatly when an Architect is on board the project” “For us in Nigeria, the need to employ Architects at Local, State and Federal Government levels is imperative.”

“Many architectural services departments, Planning, and Development Control offices are short of Architectural staff.”

Architecture, he said makes creation of a better world saying; “imagine the world without iconic buildings like the Sydney Opra House, Burj Al Arab, Empire State House building or the White House.”

“Visualize Nigeria without the National Theatre in Lagos, the International Conference Centre in Abuja, the Cocoa House in Ibadan, the NNPC Towers or the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The week’s activities include industrial visits, site/facility tours and home hospitality.