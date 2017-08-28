Arewa lauds northern youth over withdrawal of quit notice to Igbo

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Arewa Consultative Forum( ACF) welcomes the withdrawal of the quit notice issued to the Igbos living in the Northern part of Nigeria to leave before the October 1st, 2017, by the Northern Youth Coalition.

A statement signed by the group’s Publicity Secretary Mohammad Ibrahim Biu described the withdrawal as a good development in the interest of peace, unity and corporate existence of Nigeria.

ACF said the decision also demonstrates the magnanimity of the youths to heed to wise counseling and respect for constituted authority.

“ACF commends them for placing the interest of Nigeria above all other considerations. ACF had earlier called on all concerned, to note, that our democratic system of government, which is anchored on the rule of law and the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, guarantees free movement of all Nigerians to any part of the country and to pursue their means of livelihood devoid of any hindrance or molestation from any group or individuals.

“However, this freedom is not absolute, as every aspiration shall only be pursued within the ambit of the law. ACF therefore commends the efforts of the Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum, Alhaji Kashim Shettima and other leaders of thought from the North who persuaded the Northern Youths to withdraw the quit notice in the interest of peaceful coexistence and unity of Nigeria.

“ACF urges the Igbo Leaders to also prevail on the IPOB Biafra agitators to respect the sovereignty and corporate entity of Nigeria and jettison their agitation for Biafra, as we cannot have another country within Nigeria.

“ACF particularly hails the earlier efforts of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who had engaged the Northern leaders, Traditional Rulers, Igbo Leaders and other stakeholders in an interactive meetings that doused the tension created by the IPOB Biafra agitators and the subsequent quit notice given by the Northern Youths Coalition to the Igbos living in the North.

ACF therefore appeals to all Nigerians to heed to the Federal Government’s warning against hate speeches and violent agitations that are capable of jeopardizing our peaceful coexistence as a nation, “the statement reads