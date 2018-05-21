Armed bandits abduct housewives in Birnin Gwari

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim Kaduna

Armed bandits have attacked Maganda village along Birnin Gwari -funtua road and kidnapped two house wives.

The bandits were said to have stormed the village around 1 am Saturday.

An Islamic scholar in the village who didn’t want his name mentioned for safety reasons told our reporter in a telephone interview that three women were abducted but one was released.

“ The bandits came to Maganda village around 1: 50 am and went straight to my friend, Alhaji Adamu Nakwana house.

“They were shooting before they entered the house. My friend jumped the fence and escaped. So, they took three of his wives but later released one and gave her a phone which they can be reached,” he said.

The scholar also said a young man in the village sustained gun shot on his leg during the attack.

“ The boy is currently receiving treatment at Birnin Gwari hospital before he will be referred to Kaduna for better treatment,” he said.

He appealed to the state government to take urgent measures to end the bandits activities in the area.

Investigation showed that the villagers are living in fear as many are already abandoning their villages by migrating to Birnin Gwari town.

Contacted, Police Command Public Relations Officer,ASP Aliyu Muktar didn’t pick his calls.