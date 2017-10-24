Armed hoodlums attack People’s Daily reporter In Asaba

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese, Asaba

Rampaging armed hoodlums operating in Asaba and its environs in Delta State on Monday night attacked People’s Daily reporter, Osakhare Erese, on his way to his house behind NTA, off Mariam Babangida way, Asaba at about 9:30pm.

It was gathered that Owen arrived keke Motor Park for transport to his house, unfortunately left the keke riders had closed.

This, it was further learnt, took him to trek through the adjourning road to NTA where three suspecting armed men were said to have jumped out of the bush path, and in a commando like, ordered him to surrender all his belongings.

But pleaded with them that he can part with the N7, 000 including a Nokia handset and a gold wrist watch valued at N22, 000. Although, no injuries were inflicted on Owen, but the armed hoodlums reportedly threatened to kill him if had struggle with them.

It would be recalled that a 42 years old businessman was last weekend at the same spot robbed by the hoodlums after he was allegedly gave several slaps for failure to surrender his money.

The incident had since been reported to the police at GRA, Asaba Police Division who are presently on the trail of the hoodlums.

Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, Police Image Maker in the state confirmed that 24 hours surveillance had been ordered by the state police commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim to ensure the hoodlums are brought to book.