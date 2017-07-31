Published On: Mon, Jul 31st, 2017

Armed robbers kill 2 Customs officers in Katsina

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers in the late hours of Sunday
killed two customs officers in Dogon  Hawa, Shargalle along Daura/
Katsina road.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in Katsina, the Katsina Customs
Area Command Spokesman, Mr. Theophilus Duniya said investigation over the incident was on-going.

He gave the names of the officers killed as CSC Maidamma  Usman Yabo
and ASC  Nuruddeen Babandi.

He added that their families were
contacted over the incident.

Our  correspondent  gathered that the slain  officers were part  of
the federal operations unit on surveillance along the road

 

