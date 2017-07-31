Armed robbers kill 2 Customs officers in Katsina

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers in the late hours of Sunday

killed two customs officers in Dogon Hawa, Shargalle along Daura/

Katsina road.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in Katsina, the Katsina Customs

Area Command Spokesman, Mr. Theophilus Duniya said investigation over the incident was on-going.

He gave the names of the officers killed as CSC Maidamma Usman Yabo

and ASC Nuruddeen Babandi.

He added that their families were

contacted over the incident.

Our correspondent gathered that the slain officers were part of

the federal operations unit on surveillance along the road