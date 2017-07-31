Armed robbers kill 2 Customs officers in Katsina
From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina
Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers in the late hours of Sunday
killed two customs officers in Dogon Hawa, Shargalle along Daura/
Katsina road.
Confirming the incident to newsmen in Katsina, the Katsina Customs
Area Command Spokesman, Mr. Theophilus Duniya said investigation over the incident was on-going.
He gave the names of the officers killed as CSC Maidamma Usman Yabo
and ASC Nuruddeen Babandi.
He added that their families were
contacted over the incident.
Our correspondent gathered that the slain officers were part of
the federal operations unit on surveillance along the road