Army arrests suspected spiritual head of armed militia in Nasarawa

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu with agency report

The Army on Tuesday said it arrested a suspected spiritual head of a militia armed group in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State after destroying some of the group’s camps in Ugya village in the area.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Texas Chukwu, gave the name of the suspect as Angulu Idaku in a statement in Abuja.

Mr Chukwu stated that seven locally made guns, 12 cartridges, 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 76 rounds of 7.62mm NATO special ammunition and four knives were recovered from the group.

Others, he said, were 15 cutlasses, six mobile phones, one DSTV decoder set and four solar panel sets.

In another development, Mr Chukwu said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole neutralised six Boko Haram terrorists and wounded some others during a clearance operation in the North-east.

He, however, said two soldiers sustained injuries during an encounter with the insurgents.

He added that one anti-aircraft gun, four AK47 rifles, six AK47 magazines, two mortar bombs and two gun trucks were recovered from the terrorists.

Mr Chukwu also said that the troops had successfully cleared Gambori, Dumbawa, Damsu, Awardi, Kanaram, Laridi, Malumdi and Yuramdi villages and recovered one refrigerator, one 14inch TV two DVDs and a box filled with drugs.