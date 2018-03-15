Army confirms 2 Policemen killed in another Plateau clash

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

Two Mobile Policemen were killed and two injured in another round of clash between Fulani herders and Irigwe youths in Rafiki area of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Media and Information Officer of Operation Save Heaven ( OPSH), Major Umar Adam confirmed the death of the Policemen.

He said, “We lost two of our men and two are undergoing treatment.

According to Umar, the killing of the security men came following a move by men of OPSH to separate the clash between the Fulani herders and Irigwe youths following the killing of 28 Irigwe locals when suddenly the two security men were cut in cross fire.

He said security personnel have now dominated the troubled area and eight people from both sides of the divide were so far arrested in connection with to yesterday’s clash.

Reports from Rafiki , Mararraban Date, Dutsen Kaura , Rafin Bauna and Dong villages of Bassa LGA revealed that many houses were set on fire during the attack .

The Plateau State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer , ASP Tyoped Teran also confirmed the incident . He said the information available to him as at the time of filing this report was sketchy and could not give the details of the casualty figure.

When contacted on the incidence, the Plateau State chapter of Miyyti

Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Malam Nura Abdullahi

Muhammed , “ we have lost five people in the attack many are still

missing. Many of our houses were burnt.