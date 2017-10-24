Army flags off IDPs empowerment initiative in Adamawa

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The Nigerian Army has donated empowerment support to the Internally Displaced Persons,IDPs leaving at Malkohi IDPs camp in Adamawa state with a view to restart their new lives after the traumatic experience caused by Boko Haram insurgency.

Flagging off the empowerment initiative in Yola Monday.Chief of Army staff(COAS),Lt.General Tukur Yusuf Buratai said with the coming to an end to the war against insurgency in the North Eastern states, the displaced persons must be supported to bounce back to life in its fullest as a people.

Represented by the Acting General Officer Commanding, GOC, Div.3 Jos,Brigadier General Benjamin Ahanotu,Buratai explained that, the initiative is amongst one of the numerous ways the Army is contributing its quota towards the development of the larger society.

Buratai said “The Army will continue to partner with other stakeholders positively from time to time whenever the need arise in areas of providing security and humanitarian services “.

Earlier in his welcome address at the occasion,the Brigade Commander 23rd Armour Brigade Yola,Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi said the programme is an effort of Army in the stabilisation phase of the on-going counter -counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

Abdullahi added that the initiative is aimed at complementing the effort of presidential committee on North East Initiative and most importantly to make Adamawa state on IDPS free state.

“All that would be executed today was planned and facilitated in accordance with the COAS vision for Nigeria Army’s support to humanitarian assistance and intervention “You will agree with me that the joy of us all will remain incomplete, if these people here do not return back home as more responsible and relevant citizens of their societies and to restart their lives on a better economic footing

“The materials to be distributed or donated have been grouped in to 3 area of interest namely; information communication technology, trade and industry as well as agriculture and livestock “.

Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla while addressing the gathering expressed surprise with laudable contributions from the military apart from the encouraging fight they are according the insurgents to keep Nigeria and Nigerians safe.

Jibrilla commended the gesture calling on other formations to emulate the good step taken in giving back to the society especially humanitarian assistance to our displaced people.

He also announced the donation of N1Million from the state government in supporting the empowerment drive as he said Taraba state Government has sent in a contribution of N1Million to the programme.

Among the items distributed includes ; Computer systems,printers,photocopiers,scanners,sewing machines, hairdressing and barbing equipments,capentry,vulcanising as well as cap making materials.

Some of these IDPs would be empowered to start fish farming, animal husbandry with particular attention on cattle rearing and poultry services.