Army kills 20 armed bandits in Zamfara – Official

From Mohammed Ibrahim Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Saturday killed 20 suspected armed bandits terrozing Zamfara communities.

The Nigerian army said the bandits were neutralized at Jambrini village in Maru Local government Area of the state.

Three bandits were also arrested while some escaped with gunshot wounds during a raid by the soldiers at their hideouts.

This was contained in a statement signed by Colonel Muhammad Dole, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division issued to journalists in Kaduna.

The statement said the raid was part of the ongoing Operation ‘IDON RAINI Corridor II” conducted in the state.

“ Troops carried out a raid on armed bandits’ hideouts in the general area of Jambrini Village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of 23 June 2018.

“During the raid operations several camps were destroyed and 20 bandits were neutralized,” he said.

The soldiers also recovered weapons such as Four AK 47 rifles, One F 99 – Pistol, One PTT HH Motorola Handset.

Other items recovered are 111 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, Five AK 47 rifle magazines, Two Dane guns, Three mobile phones and One power bank.

The statement added that the troops remain determined and committed to frustrating banditry activities in the area of operation.

“This feat was achieved through reliable information provided by some well-meaning residents of the area,” the army said.

The division further urged residents to share credible information with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to help end bandits activities in the state.

The Nigerian Airforce recently commenced air bombadment of bandits hideouts across Zamfara state aimed at bringing to an end to killings in the state.

The bandits attacks in rural villages in the state claimed many lives and over three thousand villagers displaced.

The State Governor Abdul’azeez Yari few days ago said he was powerless because he has no control over security agencies to end the bandits attacks.