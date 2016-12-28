Army launches manhunt for fleeing Boko Haram fighters

Share This





















As Shettima probes diverted N500m GSS Chibok fund

From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri with agency report

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has declared a manhunt for the fleeing Boko Haram insurgents as he has said that the federal troops will continue pursuing the fleeing terrorists until they are apprehended and brought to justice.

This is just as Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno, yesterday called for detailed investigation on what happened to the N500 million said to have been released for the reconstruction of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok.

According to Lt. Gen Buratai, hundreds of insurgents are now on the run from their last enclave, camp zero, inside the notorious Sambisa forest.

The army chief dropped the hint in Maiduguri, while launching the re-opening of Maiduguri-Gubio-Damask and Maiduguri-Munguno-Baga roads, which were closed by the military over two years ago, following the intense attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents.

He said the opening of the roads signified a new path in the final defeat of the insurgents and restoration of peace and normalcy.

“You are aware of the hardships inflicted by Boko Haram insurgents on civilians; we resolved to close some major roads leading to various local governments of the state in order to ease our operations”.

“You are very much out of our latest operational victories being recorded against the militants. You are aware that Mr. President has declared our victory against members of the Boko Haram sect. Following the capture of the last hide-out, the terrorist have no option that to run. We will make sure we pursue the fleeing insurgents so that them, wherever they be, we will not give them chance to re-group and launch fresh assaults on civilians,” Buratai declared.

“In fact, we are making massive arrests of the fleeing insurgents, even as at yesterday, one of them who fled to Lagos was arrested. There will be no hiding place for them, we will trail them till they are captured and be made to face justice”.

We now have more responsibilities as we open the roads, because we are determined to maintain the peace being witnessed. We want assure affected communities that the roads we are about opening are safe for you as Boko Haram terrorists are on the run.

We will make sure that the roads are not only safe from the terrorists but also safe from accidents”, he further added.

Buratai commended the troops for displaying first class bravery I’m the counter-insurgency operations.

“Special commendation goes to all security agencies in the states. Tasked transport unions to ensure they did not extort passengers, saying passengers only pay the stipulated transport fares, without any additional charges’ the chief of army staff warned.

He warned the transport unions against inducing the troops, saying all their required welfare and logistics have been taken catered for.

On the N500m Chibok school funds, recall that the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan announced the release of the money after the abduction of Chibok school girls.

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had flown to Chibok to inaugurate the N500 million rebuilding project under the Safe School Initiative programme. Two years on, the project is yet to be competed while students of the school remain at home. Shettima told residents of Chibok that the government would pressurise the Federal Government to uncover those who might have diverted the money.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor lamented that a lot of individuals and groups have turned the misfortune of Boko Haram victims into a money making venture. He said it was important to determine how much was released to the contractor handling the project as the school has remained in a state of disrepair.