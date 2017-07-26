Army promotes 6,199 soldiers fighting Boko Haram

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Nigerian Army said it has promoted 6,199 soldiers currently engaged in the fight against Boko Haram.

Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said in a statement yesterday that, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, approved the promotion on Tuesday.

He said; “The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, has today Tuesday 25th July 2017, approved the special promotion of 6,199 soldiers serving in Operation LAFIYA DOLE to various ranks between Lance Corporals to Warrant Officers in the Nigerian Army.”

According to Usman, the old and new ranks as well as number of soldiers promoted as follows: Staff Sergeants – Warrant Officers –329, Sergeants – Staff Sergeants –371, Corporals – Sergeants –707, Lance Corporals – Corporals –1,290, and Privates – Lance Corporals –3,502.

Usman said the army chief congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to increase the tempo of the ongoing clearance operations of the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.