Army recovers corpse, rifle of slain soldier in Benue

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Nigeria Army Headquarters 707 Special Brigade yesterday said it has recovered the body as well as rifle of slain Private Badamosi Aminu who was murdered by youths in Agatu local government area of Benue State.

Briefing newsmen in Makurdi, Commander of the Special Force, Brig Gen. Clement Apeere said the operation was done in a professional manner, maintaining that the troops conducted a cordon and search operation to apprehend youth militias that committed the act and recovered the soldier’s rifle and ammunition they carted away.

“During the operation, we arrested those suspected to be responsible for the attack, death, injuring our soldiers and stealing their weapons. Similarly, several sophisticated weapons, ammunition, police and military kits including 2 x AK47, 2 x SLR rifles, 2 x G3 rifles, 1 x fabricated pistol, 3 x locally made pistols, 2 x short barrel local revolver guns and 14 x local dane guns recovered.

“Others include 14 x AK magazines, 3 X SLR magazines, 8 x G3 magazines, 1 x AK 47 magazine filter and many types of ammunition, military equipment and uniforms recovered from villages like Ekpele, Enungba. Olega Dakolo,

While narrating the incident that led to the murder of late Pte Aminu, the commander said on 11th February , 2017 at 10, 30am, his troop deployed at Base camp in Oweto sighted saome heavily armed youth militia about 300 meters away from the sentry post along Gadakolo road, a town located east of Oweto.

He said they were shooting sporadically in the air very close to the sentry when the soldier at the sentry Private Ibrahim Abdulazeez approached them professionally and in compliance with Nigerian Army Rules of engagement sought to find out what the problem was.

“Upon reaching them, instead of listening to him, he was attacked, beaten, injured and his weapon seized. On seeing this, Pte Aminu who was with him at the sentry post came to rescue his colleague and one of the militia pushed and fired at his from behind and he died on the spot while the youths immediately fled with the soldiers’ weapon and 2 magazines of 30 rounds of ammunition each.

“Consequently, the troops moved to Oweto to recover the body of the killed soldier and also evacuated the injure one. The deceased soldier has been buried according to Islamic rites at his home town Kaduna while the injured soldier has been moved to the military hospital in Makurdi where he is receiving treatment at the intensive unit due to injuries he suffered on his internal organs,” Brig Gen Apeere said.