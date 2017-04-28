Army repels B/Haram attempt to attack Sambisa, kill 15

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Troops deployed inside the notorious Sambisa forest yesterday repelled an attempt to attack their location by members of the Boko Haram sect, killing 15 of the insurgents.

Similarly, the troops recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition in the encounter, while several insurgents escaped with gunshot injuries.

Spkokesman for the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Lt. Col. Kingsley Nwachukwu, dropped the hint in a statement, saying the troops displayed a bravery that led to successful and decisive repelling of attempted incursion into their location in Sambisa forest.

“The troops resilience paid off with heavy battering of Boko Haram terrorists leading to the terrorist sustaining huge casualties in fighters and equipment. The terrorists paid dearly as the troops neutralized 15 of them and wounded several others. In addition, the gallant troops made heavy seizures with the destruction of 1 vehicle bound Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) belonging to the terrorists and capture of 1 Buffalo Gun truck mounted with Long Barrel Shilka Gun, 2 General Purpose Machine Gun, 1 PKM Gun, mortar tubes, three AK-47 rifles, two FN rifles and a G3 rifle”, the statement said.

“Others are five pieces of 60mm mortar Bombs, various GSM handsets, 36 Hand Grenade, 12 rifle magazines, Shilka fill tray, 750 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 106 rounds of 32mm ammunition, a 12 volt battery, three Automatic Grenade Launcher bombs and 5 mortar charges, among others”, it added.

The statement also revealed that the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), of the 7 Division, Brig. Gen. Victor Ezugwu has visited the troops troops of the 21 Brigade of the Division and commended them for delivering a devastating deep punch to Boko Haram terrorists.

According to the statement, the GOC enjoined troops to remain resolute in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents in the North East.