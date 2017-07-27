Army rescues 7 oil workers kidnapped in Lake Chad

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

At least seven persons comprising four members of Civilian JTF, two staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) and one official of the Department of Geology, University of Maiduguri who were among unspecified number of civilians and soldiers ambushed and abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday, have been rescued..

Details of the incident which happened in Jilli village, along Maiduguri-Magumeri-Gubio road in Borno state were still sketchy as at press time as the military authorities failed to comment.

The victims were on an official duty to survey oil exploration site when hundreds of heavily armed militants appeared from the desert and opened fire on the convoy.

Unconfirmed sources said 10 soldiers were reportedly killed, even as the attackers seized several Hilux vehicles, but it was not clear if there were civilian casualty.

However, it was gathered that the insurgents waylaid a convoy of 10 vehicles conveying some geologists, students of the Geology Department of University of Maiduguri, staff of NNPC, soldiers as well as members of civilian JTF, providing security cover for the team.

Though NNPC admitted that 10 of its staff were among the abductees, authorities of the university said they are awaiting the military to brief them before making further comment.

Director of information of the institution, Prof. Danjuma Gambo who spoke to newsmen on phone said: “So far we are yet to ascertain to level of involvement of our students and staff, we are waiting for a brief from military authority”.

It was also gathered from military sources that troops of 5 Brigade, Gubio and members of the Civilian JTF trailed the terrorists to their hide-outs, killing many, while scores escaped with gunshot injuries.

The Joint Operation was reportedly led by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier Gen. Aminu Shehu Chinide and leader of Civilian JTF in Gubio, Bulama Bukar Maradona.

The operation also led to the recovery of several arms and ammunition, as well as four vehicles belonging to the victims that were snatched by the insurgents.

Chairman of Gubio local government area, Zanna Modu, while confirming the rescue of the abductees, told newsmen that the council mobilised the Civilian JTF and provided necessary logistics needed for the operation.

Modu expressed delight that almost all the insurgents who participated in the attack were neutralized by troops.

The chairman said, although, details of the number of casualties from the side of the terrorists were devastating