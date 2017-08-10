Army to Boko Haram: Surrender now or die like dogs

Share This





















•As fighter jets destroy terrorists hideout

By Ese Awhotu

The Nigerian Army has called on the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists to surrender or die like dogs.

The army said this call became necessary because the ideology of the Boko Haram is dead and no longer tenable.

The army stated this in a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman Director Army Public Relations and released to the media yesterday in Abuja.

“This is to call on the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists wherever you are hiding, to give up forthwith. This is because your ideology of Boko Haram is dead and no longer tenable.

“There is no reason to be suffering or fighting a lost cause. As you are aware, your leaders have abandoned you and could no longer be of any help to you.

“Therefore you should all surrender to avoid dying like dogs because of the ongoing concerted military clearance operations,” the army told Boko Harm terrorists

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force said yesterday that it has destroyed a Boko Haram hideout in the Sambisa region.

According to a statement by Olatokunbo Adesanya, Air Commodore, Director of Public Relations & Information, Nigerian Air Force, said on 8 August 2017, the Air Component detailed fighter aircraft to strike the Boko Haram hideout in succession.

It said, “Following the first and second strikes, the building was completely destroyed and the location was strafed during the third attack. The fourth attack was re-directed to a close by building, where BHT activity was also noticed. Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the BHT hideout was completely reduced to rubble and several BHTs were killed while a few of them were seen evacuating the casualties.”

NAF, said that action was in furtherance of operations to completely defeat the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Organization.

Adding that, “On 7 August 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission over Parisu, in the Sambisa general area. During the ISR mission, a large group of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) was seen converging under a tree close to a prominent zinc-roofed structure. Part of the structure was concealed by the foliage of a tree, making it a seemingly unobtrusive gathering point for the terrorists.”

NAF, said a confirmatory ISR mission indicated that the structure was indeed a BHT hideout.