Arrears: Teachers, LG retirees get N455.3m in Yobe

From Uche Uche, Damaturu

Yobe state government has approved a total sum of N324 million for the payment of arrears covering March to July 2017, for primary school teachers who have been promoted to their next grade levels in addition to another sum of N131.4 million for the payment of gratuity for 229 verified local government retirees consisting of mainstream local government staff, primary school teachers and Primary Healthcare Management Board staff.

This was contained in a press statement from the office of the Director of Press Affairs, Abdullahi Bego, and made available to Peoples Daily in Damaturu, the state capital yesterday.

The statement said that the verification of local government retirees is still ongoing, making room for more payments to beneficiaries as they are verified.