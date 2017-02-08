…As Emir Sanusi urges use of mosques for primary education

Share This





















The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II has advised states in Northern Nigeria to use mosques to offering primary education instead of constructing more classrooms, in the midst of scarce resources.

He said since there are many mosques in the northern part of the country, across local governments, they could function as primary schools during the day time and in between afternoon and evening obligatory prayers.

“By so doing, we can limit the amount we spend on school infrastructure and devote the funds to training of teachers, which is among the critical factors that lead to positive leaning outcomes”, Emir Sanusi argued.

Speaking during the combined graduation of 2,000 in-service teachers under the Kano state Teacher Upgrade Training Programme, the Emir maintained that the idea was feasible and cost-saving.

As proof that the idea will work, he stated that during a visited to Fez, a city in Morocco some time ago, he visited a mosque which, besides its traditional function as a place of worship, was also conveniently serving as a university with a structured course outlines and lecturers.

According to a statement by Salihu Tanko Yakasai DG Media & Communications Government House Kano , posted by PRNigeria yesterday, the Emir maintained that the separation of mosques from teaching of formal education contributed significantly to the notion, among misguided people, that Islam is against western education.

He, however, expressed happiness that for the first time, the government of Kano state has understood that the problem of education is not principally about infrastructure and teaching materials, but placed emphasis on teacher capacity building for better leaning outcomes.