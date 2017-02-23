…As Mrs Buratai donates relief materials to Borno IDPs

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs. Ummu Kaltum Buratai on Wednesday donated assorted relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs) taking refuge at the Bakassi camp in Maiduguri.

Kaltum, who is also the National President of Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) said the gesture was part of the association’s contribution to minimise the plight of the IDPs.

“We are in Maiduguri to show solidarity in the tireless efforts of the government in catering for the IDPs ,to be associated with the present administration of President Buhari as we are aware of the responsibility of the government in the monumental security challenges,” she said.

“We see fear, we see tears, we see trauma but we see hope and courage in the faces of the women and children. I pray hope will soon come and I pray peace will return to our land,” Mrs. Buratai added.

According to her, besides coming to the rescue of the displaced persons, the association had equally trained some widows of the fallen heroes on various trades and given skills acquisition equipments to self reliance.

The NAOWA president assured the IDPs that the association will continue to assist them to cushion their sufferings.

In her remarks, wife of Borno State Governor, Mrs. Nana Kashim Shettima thanked the association for the gesture, support and show of concern.

She appreciated the initiative and sacrifice of the association, noting that, the crisis has greatly affected thousands of innocent people and destroyed public and private property worth billions of naira.

According to her, the insurgency has caused physical harm and psychological trauma to thousands of innocent citizens in the state, particularly, the women and children.