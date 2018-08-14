As Police plan heroes burial for 4 slain officers…

Share This





















By Femi Oyelola with agency report

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has ordered a befitting burial for the four policemen killed in an ambush by suspected kidnappers at the weekend in Kaduna.

The slain officers were Inspector Bernard Odibo, Inspector Mamman Abubakar, Inspector Haruna Ibrahim and Sergeant Emmanuel Istifanus. They were all members of the IGP Intelligence Response Team.

They were killed in an ambush by suspected kidnappers and bandits on Saturday in Rigasa Forest, Kaduna, while returning after a successful operation that led to the arrest of the kidnappers of Sheikh Ahmad Adam Algarkawy.

The police team, led by deputy commissioner, Abba Kyari repelled the attack, killing six of the attackers. Caches of firearms and ammunition were recovered from the bandits’ hideouts in Rigasa forest.

“The IGP mourns the unfortunate death of the deceased Police officers and describes them as Heroes of the Force who laid down their lives and paid the supreme price in ensuring protection of lives and property and law and order in the Country”, said Jimoh Moshood, acting deputy commissioner of police in a statement Monday.

Apart from the befitting burials to be accorded the men, IGP Idris has also ordered the prompt payment of their entitlements and insurance benefits to the relations.

Moshood said massive raids and assaults on the other bandits still at large in the Rigasa Forest are ongoing to bring them to justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force despite this unfortunate attack and killing of these Policemen will not relent in ensuring that crimes and criminalities are brought to the barest in the country”, the police said.