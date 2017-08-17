…As Senate urges lecturers to suspend strike, assures fruitful negotiations

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions, yesterday urged the Association of Staff Union of University (ASUU) to call off its 72 hour strike, stressing that, the Senate will monitor forward renegotiation with Federal Government to ensure desirable result.

The Committee equally expressed surprised that ASUU has gone on indefinite strike without reporting back to the senate.

The Chairman Committee on Tertiary Institutions, Senator Jibrin Barau while briefing news men at the National Assembly complex on Wednesday said the letter written to the Senate by ASUU of their intentions to strike, which was the basis for their action, was not in the best interest of the Nation.

He said Senate was already handling their grievances, which they were expecting feedback from the Association before taking steps toward the direction of strike.

According to him, “This action is as the result of ASUU not having confidence in the committee set up by the federal government to renegotiate the 2009 agreement.

“The Committee and indeed the entire senate is surprised that ASUU is embarking on this action . As you are aware the senate quickly intervened when ASUU declared a warning strike earlier in the year.

“We have good relationship with ASUU and that is why they take the Senate into confidence. But they seems to be missteps by the strike. Let them call off the strike and we will continue to dialogue”, the Chairman added

“I am optimistic that this is not the dead end. We are lawmakers and we monitor what happens, but let our children not stay at home”, he said

According to him, ASUU explained that they did not have confidence on the Federal government on 2009 negotiation which brothers on their allowances.

“In our appropriation this year, we took into cognizance those allowances they have been contesting for, so the Committee and entire Senate was surprised at the turn out of events”, he insisted.

He called on ASUU to reconsider its position, shelve the strike action and return to the renegotiation with the Federal Government, adding that, the committee will monitor forward negotiation between the committee set up by the federal government and ASUU to ensure a desirable result.